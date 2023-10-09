MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives $118.91 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.91.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum cut shares of MasTec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st.

In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,837. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total transaction of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MasTec by 89.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MasTec in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasTec by 286.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in MasTec by 92.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 17,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in MasTec by 10.0% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTZ opened at $68.89 on Monday. MasTec has a 1-year low of $62.36 and a 1-year high of $123.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -430.56 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.58.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MasTec will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

