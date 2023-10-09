MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on MTZ. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MasTec from $135.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $125.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of MasTec from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MasTec from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of MasTec from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MasTec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.91.

MTZ opened at $68.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. MasTec has a 52-week low of $62.36 and a 52-week high of $123.33.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

In other MasTec news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Timothy Michael Love sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $78,248.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,116.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Dimarco sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $95,038.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,837. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MasTec by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in MasTec by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MasTec by 97.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in MasTec by 37.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

