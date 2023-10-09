MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCFT. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MCFT

MasterCraft Boat Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.75 on Thursday. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $35.29. The firm has a market cap of $374.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.98 and its 200-day moving average is $27.24.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.30. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The company had revenue of $166.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.88 million. Equities analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 35,000 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $738,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,756,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,054,581.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 216.3% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 14,149 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 367.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 43,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 101,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 40,947 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.