Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker's stock.
Materialise Stock Performance
Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,453. Materialise has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise
Materialise Company Profile
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
