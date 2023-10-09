Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Materialise Stock Performance

Shares of Materialise stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,453. Materialise has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.42 million during the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Materialise

Materialise Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Materialise by 2,964.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 816.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Materialise by 164.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Materialise during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. 24.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Featured Articles

