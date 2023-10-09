McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

MKC has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.83.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSE MKC traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.99. 1,841,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $62.00 and a one year high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 65.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.63, for a total value of $418,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,276,707.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,001,581.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530. 19.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.