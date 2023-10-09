McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Physicians Financial Services Inc.

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,784 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 2.3% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 16,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,874,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the second quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 36.4% during the second quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in McDonald’s by 55.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 659 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MCD traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $248.07. The stock had a trading volume of 981,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,839. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.41 and a fifty-two week high of $299.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $278.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.01. The firm has a market cap of $180.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 55.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.67.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total value of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

