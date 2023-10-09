Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesabi Trust from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

Mesabi Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of MSB opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.56. Mesabi Trust has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $29.00.

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 13th. The mining company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mesabi Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Mesabi Trust by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,686 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,315 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

About Mesabi Trust

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

