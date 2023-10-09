MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the quarter. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 9,391 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total transaction of $593,323.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,905,168.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET opened at $61.32 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average is $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.08.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.09. MetLife had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 80.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MetLife from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

