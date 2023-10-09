MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE MTG opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. MGIC Investment has a 52 week low of $12.13 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.51 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 67.83%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGIC Investment will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This is an increase from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is presently 17.42%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 253.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

