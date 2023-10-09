MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MSTR. BTIG Research started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $490.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $390.00.

MicroStrategy Price Performance

NASDAQ MSTR traded down $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $338.97. The company had a trading volume of 121,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,818. MicroStrategy has a 52 week low of $132.56 and a 52 week high of $475.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 2.45.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.63. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total transaction of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,950 shares of company stock worth $696,038. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroStrategy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSTR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 888,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,960,000 after buying an additional 237,109 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

Featured Articles

