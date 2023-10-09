Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Buys 3,732 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,547.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. American National Bank grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $80.97 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.38.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
