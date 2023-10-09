Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Cuts Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB reduced its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 332.8% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBB opened at $87.92 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.58. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $86.59 and a one year high of $96.78.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2904 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.