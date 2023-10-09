Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Grows Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,663 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF comprises about 6.9% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $9,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,868,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,662,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,671,000.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $21.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $23.20.

About Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

