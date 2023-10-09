Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Has $331,000 Stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its holdings in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned about 0.09% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $954,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,237,000 after buying an additional 54,054 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,165.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 875,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,522,000 after buying an additional 419,367 shares during the period.

SCHJ stock opened at $46.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.88.

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

