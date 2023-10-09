Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Reduces Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lowered its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 95,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.89. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $47.60.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

