Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 1,163 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB trimmed its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FALN. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2,729.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.05. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1206 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

