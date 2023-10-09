Midwest Heritage Bank FSB Sells 2,052 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB lessened its position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB owned 0.41% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

JHSC opened at $31.39 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.57.

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers.

