Mina Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Mina has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $361.24 million and $6.17 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00001339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mina Coin Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,082,405,693 coins and its circulating supply is 981,660,258 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,082,353,852.8400393 with 981,538,136.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.38344232 USD and is down -1.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 106 active market(s) with $4,602,906.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

