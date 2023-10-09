MIND Technology Stock Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, October 13th (NASDAQ:MIND)

Shares of MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Friday, October 13th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, October 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, October 13th.

MIND Technology Stock Performance

MIND Technology stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.53. MIND Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.75 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of MIND Technology

MIND Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MIND Technology stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of MIND Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MIND Free Report ) by 123.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC owned 2.31% of MIND Technology worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries. It operates in two segments, Seamap Marine Products and Klein Marine Products. The company's products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications; SeaLink towed streamer systems; and SeaLink towed seismic streamer system.

