Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an underperform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.47.

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX traded down $2.98 on Thursday, hitting $57.22. 11,595,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,296,062. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.30 and a 12 month high of $101.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.79.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc purchased 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Faheem Hasnain bought 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $299,989.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,791 shares in the company, valued at $299,989.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,201,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,000,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 458.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,075,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 216.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 808,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,223,000 after acquiring an additional 552,860 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

