Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Down to $60.20

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $60.20, but opened at $56.70. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $56.84, with a volume of 6,702,709 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $54.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.47.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.79.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.23) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.17 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.37% and a negative net margin of 2,709.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 153.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 1,201,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400,032.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,201,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total transaction of $85,084.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,860.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRTX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 211.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 351.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $189,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,022,000 after purchasing an additional 40,963 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.