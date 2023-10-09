Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Shares Gap Down to $41.49

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.49, but opened at $39.59. Mobileye Global shares last traded at $38.86, with a volume of 476,074 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Mobileye Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Mobileye Global from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Mobileye Global Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.41.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.39%. The firm had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.64 million. Research analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mobileye Global

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $100,382.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 122,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,645,982. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobileye Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mobileye Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the third quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileye Global

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

