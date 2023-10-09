Morgan Stanley Cuts Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target to $29.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

