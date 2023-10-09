Mosaic Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,370 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Mosaic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,816,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.8% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOO traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $392.40. 969,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,841,456. The company has a market capitalization of $313.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $405.81 and a 200 day moving average of $395.72. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

