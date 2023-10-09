Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $309.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $276.14 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $280.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.68. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.31, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

