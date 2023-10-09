Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mplx from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.78.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,844,324. Mplx has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $35.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 78.28%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mplx by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Mplx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

