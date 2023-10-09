MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MVO opened at $13.39 on Thursday. MV Oil Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.36.

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.39 million for the quarter.

MV Oil Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MV Oil Trust

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%. This is a boost from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in MV Oil Trust by 57.1% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in MV Oil Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MV Oil Trust by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MV Oil Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

About MV Oil Trust

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds term net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 860 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

