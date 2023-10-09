Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.20.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MYGN

Myriad Genetics Stock Performance

Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. The company had a trading volume of 109,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,256. Myriad Genetics has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $24.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.16 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 35.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

(Get Free Report)

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.