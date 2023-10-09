Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NBR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $124.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Nabors Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Nabors Industries in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $149.86.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $107.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.24 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.32. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $190.90.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($3.76). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $778.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Nabors Industries news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of Nabors Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $173,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries in the first quarter valued at $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 165.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

