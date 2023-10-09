Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Trading Up 0.0 %

Nathan’s Famous stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,693. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.76. The company has a market capitalization of $283.56 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 52-week low of $62.00 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 14.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $41.99 million during the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.15%.

In related news, Director Brian S. Genson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total value of $146,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at $945,024.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,571 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 5.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. 40.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nathan’s Famous

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

See Also

