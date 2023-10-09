National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,804 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.08% of AbbVie worth $196,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares in the company, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AbbVie

AbbVie Stock Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $148.24 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11. The stock has a market cap of $261.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.89.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 121.81%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.