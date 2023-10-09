National Bank of Canada FI Has $51.47 Million Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 519.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 183,366 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $51,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Group grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,836 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 15.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,696,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.44.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,210 shares of company stock worth $19,013,149. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $243.95 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.76 and a fifty-two week high of $248.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.44. The company has a market cap of $66.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.83, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.03.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.99 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.