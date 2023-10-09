National Bank of Canada FI Has $78.70 Million Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 367.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,070,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 841,598 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $78,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.95 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 56.29%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

