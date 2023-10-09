National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 205.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.6 %

UPS stock opened at $154.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.54 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.26.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

