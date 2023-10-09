National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 812,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,664 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $53,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895,302 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,888,000 after buying an additional 41,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $67.42 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $53.52 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $208.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.98.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 30.39%. Analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

