National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.17% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $91,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 13,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 41.1% during the second quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWM stock opened at $173.00 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.62 and a 200 day moving average of $182.22.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

