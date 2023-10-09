National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.98

Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $59.98 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 123055 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

National Instruments Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.49 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 22.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is 82.96%.

Institutional Trading of National Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Instruments by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,180,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,426,000 after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,885,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,225,000 after buying an additional 216,568 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,438,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,331,000 after buying an additional 156,431 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,727,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,350,000 after buying an additional 9,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 219.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,247,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,846,000 after buying an additional 2,231,458 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

