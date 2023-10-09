National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Shares Gap Up to $417.19

Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $417.19, but opened at $475.22. National Western Life Group shares last traded at $474.69, with a volume of 41,805 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Trading Up 14.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.78.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $8.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $186.18 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 3.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in National Western Life Group by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 107,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,967,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

