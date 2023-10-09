Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Destiny Wealth Partners LLC

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 8,700.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $424,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock valued at $50,373,841. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $382.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 861,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,795,182. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $169.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $413.33 and a 200-day moving average of $392.80. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.73 and a twelve month high of $485.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.