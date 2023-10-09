Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America upped their target price on Netflix from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Netflix from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $381.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.80. Netflix has a 1 year low of $211.73 and a 1 year high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,157 shares of company stock worth $50,373,841 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 25.7% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 357 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 113,184 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $39,103,000 after buying an additional 7,872 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

