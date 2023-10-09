NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

NETGEAR Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NTGR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 32,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,537. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $11.20 and a 12 month high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $173.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NETGEAR will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NETGEAR

In other NETGEAR news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $39,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,799. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,282,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,257,000 after buying an additional 391,271 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 34,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NETGEAR by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,980 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in NETGEAR by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.