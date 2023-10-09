Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Netlist Price Performance

Shares of Netlist stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.27. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Netlist had a negative return on equity of 188.88% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netlist will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets in the United States and internationally. The company portfolio of proprietary technologies and design techniques, includes efficient planar design, alternative packaging techniques, and custom semiconductor logic, to deliver memory subsystems; and sells specialty memory modules and flash-based products for use in data center and industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.