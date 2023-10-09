NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NXRT. JMP Securities cut their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $362,000. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 161,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,046,000 after buying an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 18.0% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,213,000 after buying an additional 189,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $31.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.94. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $52.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -988.18%.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located, middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

