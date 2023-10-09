NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Holdings Boosted by Westwood Wealth Management

Westwood Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NIKE accounts for 0.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Westwood Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in NIKE by 138.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,451. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $85.07 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $147.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.58, for a total transaction of $11,943,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,334,781 shares in the company, valued at $144,930,520.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

