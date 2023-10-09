Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.50

Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.51, with a volume of 1908319 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nokia Oyj in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Nokia Oyj from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. DNB Markets upgraded Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.60 to $5.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 851,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 744,800 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 95,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.26% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks, and solutions for network management, as well as network planning, optimization, network deployment, and technical support services.

