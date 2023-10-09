Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE NAT opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $845.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.14.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 28th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 43.81% and a return on equity of 22.16%. The company had revenue of $67.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordic American Tankers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.84%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the first quarter worth $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Nordic American Tankers during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 19 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.