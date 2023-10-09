Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $13.77 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 492363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Specifically, insider Gemma Lionello sold 32,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $472,673.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,012.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on JWN. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nordstrom in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.06.

Nordstrom Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nordstrom

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Nordstrom by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordstrom by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

Featured Stories

