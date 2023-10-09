Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Up to $38.37

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.37, but opened at $39.79. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $39.69, with a volume of 183,656 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.97.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.01 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 57.03% and a net margin of 55.68%. Northern Oil and Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 10.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $878,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,580.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $56,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 62,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,525,418. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $878,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,923,580.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,324,612. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 259.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 1,349.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

