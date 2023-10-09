Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Novartis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 42.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Novartis by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Novartis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.92. 223,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a one year low of $74.24 and a one year high of $105.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.41 and its 200 day moving average is $100.02.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.