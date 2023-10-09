Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) PT Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $51.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.71.

NASDAQ:NUVL traded down $3.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,908. Nuvalent has a twelve month low of $17.75 and a twelve month high of $65.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98 and a beta of 1.35.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvalent will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,559 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $205,337.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,520 over the last ninety days. 14.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 22.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 35.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

